Man wins battle to reclaim SUV from Grant County

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (AP): An Indiana man has received his seized SUV back after a seven-year battle with the Grant County courtroom and U.S. Supreme Court.

An order has been issued by a Grant County judge to return the Land Rover to its owner, Tyson Timbs. Police had seized his vehicle in 2013 when he was arrested for selling near $500 worth of heroin.

Timbs’ case was represented by a libertarian public interest law firm, Institute for Justice, which said the state’s “relentless use of its forfeiture machine” was a deeply unjust exercise of power, and underscored that civil forfeiture is “one of the greatest threats to property rights.”