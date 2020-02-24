Man who killed community activist back in jail on rape allegations

FORT WAYNE, In (WOWO): 34 year old Jamone M. Williams is in jail – facing a felony charge of child molesting and sexually abusing a child under the age of 14 according to our Partners in News at ABC-21.

The child told police Williams raped him multiple times. Williams admitted to shooting 64 year old Prince Chapman in 1998 when he was 12 years old. He took a plea deal that reduced the murder charge to voluntary manslaughter and was sentenced to 25 years in prison and 5 years of house arrest.

Williams was released in 2012 after 14 years in prison. He’s expected to be in court today for his arraignment and a hearing for violating his probation

(Photo courtesy of ABC-21)