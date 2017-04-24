Man wanted for questioning regarding patrol car shooting

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Officers with the Marion Police Department are investigating the shooting of a patrol vehicle that occurred earlier this month.

The vehicle was parked in the lot at Zurcher Tire located at 1801 S Western Avenue Marion on Tuesday night, April 18, when it was shot at.

The suspect is described as a white man with a slender build and facial hair, between 5’11’’ and 6’3’’ in height. He was wearing a t-shirt pulled over his head. The suspect was captured by surveillance video (above) carrying a rifle-like firearm shortly after the police vehicle was shot.

If you know any information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 765-662-T.I.P.S that’s 765-662-8477.

Crime Stoppers pays up to a $1,000.00 cash reward for information that results in the arrest or indictment of persons who commit felony crimes.