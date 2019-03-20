Man wanted out of Kosciusko County

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted man.

William Eugene Harty, Jr., 43, is described as white, 6 feet tall, and approximately 245 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Harty is wanted on an active warrant for dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

If you’ve seen him, or know any information on his whereabouts, call the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office at (574) 267-5667 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-STOP.