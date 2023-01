FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne police arrested the man suspected in the robbery that happened at Flagstar Bank in downtown Fort Wayne on January 19.

Charles Edward Jones, 55, was arrested on January 20 at the Southtown Xing Walmart after employees noticed him and contacted police. He was taken into custody without incident.

Jones faces a preliminary charge of armed robbery, a level 3 felony.