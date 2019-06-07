Man survives crash with train

BUTLER, Ind. (WOWO): A Butler man somehow escaped a crash between his car and a train with his life.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, the 42-year-old was driving westbound in the 6300 block of County Road 36 approaching the railroad tracks near County Road 63 in Butler at about 4:20pm yesterday.

He told police that as he went over the tracks, he did not see the train coming due to the sun. His vehicle was hit in the rear passenger side and ended up nearby off the tracks.

The man refused medical treatment at the scene. The vehicle was totaled.