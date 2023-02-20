Man Surrenders Peacefully Following Sunday Morning Standoff

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Sunday morning standoff with police ended peacefully in Allen County. Just before 3:45 A.M., Allen County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the area of Gar Creek Road and North Roussey Road, on reports of a suspicious vehicle at the intersection. According to police, they then located a vehicle with a single male suspect. Once the man gave his identification, it was found that he had an active warrant. Officers ordered the man to exit the vehicle and he refused to do so.

Police say, the man then said he had a weapon and began making threatening statements. Officers attempted to call the suspect out of the vehicle, but he continued to ignore lawful commands. The male suspect fired one round from a gun, out of the driver’s side window. After nearly 10 hours with the suspect locked in his vehicle, he was later successfully negotiated out of the vehicle and surrendered.

He was transported to Allen County Lockup and is being held on a warrant from the state of Michigan. The man is also being charged with Criminal Recklessness with a deadly weapon and Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. His identity has not yet been released.