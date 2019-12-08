Man suffers serious injuries in overnight crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Four people were hospitalized, including a man with serious injuries, after an overnight crash.

Fort Wayne Police were called to the intersection of East Coliseum Blvd. and North Clinton Street at 3:51 a.m. Sunday. Dispatch received several calls reporting a four-vehicle crash.

Officers arrived and found a pickup truck, an SUV and two cars involved. Paramedics transported four adults from the SUV to the hospital, including a man in the back seat suffering from serious injuries. The drivers of the cars and truck all refused medical treatment.

Police say the pickup was going eastbound on Coliseum and failed to stop at a red light, striking the SUV and a car traveling northbound on Clinton. The truck then continued and collided with another car that was set to go west on Coliseum, stopped at the red light.

Officials believe alcohol was a factor in the crash for the driver of the pickup. Police are interviewing the people in each vehicle and witnesses.