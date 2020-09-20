Man suffers critical injuries in hit-and-run

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne police are investigating an early morning “hit-skip” crash that left a man with critical injuries.

Officers were called to the 3400 block of North Clinton St. at 1:03am Sunday over a person found lying in the road. The man was found unresponsive in the northbound lane, and evidence at the scene indicated he had been hit by a vehicle. He was taken to a nearby hospital where his injuries were assessed as “life-threatening.”

Investigators determined that whoever hit the man had fled the scene. They are currently trying to contact and interview any potential witnesses, as well as reviewing any surveillance video from nearby businesses to hopefully identify the vehicle that hit the man.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at (260) 427-1222 or Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-7867.