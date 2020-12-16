Man struck by train in Marion

MARION, Ind. (WOWO): A man was hospitalized Wednesday after he was struck by a train in Marion.

Marion Police were called to 11th and Washington Street at about 1:14 p.m.

A Norfolk Southern train engineer told officers that he saw a man walking with his head down across the tracks. The engineer added that the man stopped and began walking backward before he was struck. He believes the man was trying to get hit by the train, which was going about 3 mph at the time. The engineer activated the emergency brake, but was not able to stop the train in time.

The man, 64, was taken to Marion General Hospital after suffering a gash to his head.