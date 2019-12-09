Man stabbed overnight at Warsaw inn

WARSAW, Ind. (WOWO): A man is recovering after a stabbing early Sunday morning at a Warsaw inn.

Warsaw Police were called to the Time Out Inn in the 1700 block of W. Lake Street at around 2:15 a.m. Police found a victim, 48, suffering from a stab wound to the chest.

The man was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital. His condition is unknown but police believe it is not serious.

Meanwhile, officers gathered witness statements and started searching for the alleged stabber, Devon Brown, 27 of Claypool.

Police found Brown as a passenger in a vehicle after a traffic stop. Brown was arrested and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail facing charges of battery with a deadly weapon and criminal gang intimidation.

An investigation is still underway, and additional charges are pending.