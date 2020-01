FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man is recovering after he was stabbed in downtown Fort Wayne Monday night.

Police were called to a home in the 600 block of W. Wayne Street just before 8:30 p.m. on a report of a stabbing according to our Partners in News at ABC 21.

The man told officers he knew the person who stabbed him.

The victim was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police are still investigating.