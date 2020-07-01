Man stabbed in DeKalb County

ST. JOE, Ind. (WOWO): A man is recovering after he was stabbed Tuesday night in DeKalb County.

Deputies with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office were called to the 500 block of Washington Street in St. Joe on a stabbing report at 10:41 p.m.

The victim was taken to a Fort Wayne Hospital in fair condition.

Officials say the suspect ran from the scene. A DeKalb County canine officer eventually found the suspect, Leslie J. Swindell, hiding in bushes in the 6200 block of SR 1, about a half mile from the scene of the stabbing.

He was booked into the DeKalb County Jail and is facing a charge of aggravated battery. Additional charges are pending. An investigation is still ongoing.