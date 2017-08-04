Man shot and killed on Fairwick Lane Thursday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside a crashed vehicle on Fairwick Lane.

The Fort Wayne Police Department first received a call concerning a vehicle crashed into a tree around 6:40 p.m. Thursday.

They were also advised there were gunshots heard in the area.

Once on scene, officers found a vehicle crashed into a tree, with a man still inside.

He was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, officers are unsure what lead up to the shooting.

Detectives are still investigating the scene, and are going door to door trying to locate any witnesses.

There is no suspect information at this time, and the victim’s identity and manner of death has not yet been released.

Anyone with information should contact the Fort Wayne Police Department Detective Bureau.