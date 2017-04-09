Man shot dead at Fort Wayne strip club

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man is dead and three others were hurt after an early morning shooting at a Fort Wayne strip club Sunday.

The Fort Wayne Police Department says officers were called to the Bleu Diamond Showclub on Lima Road just before 4am on reports of gunshots inside the club. By the time they arrived, police found one man inside, unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

While police were still at the club, dispatch got calls from two local hospitals with additional shooting victims that had just been driven to their respective emergency rooms. Two of those three additional victims were in critical condition, and the last was reportedly in serious condition.

Detectives are currently interviewing witnesses that were inside the club when the shooting started. It is currently unknown at this time if the club has surveillance video that will help track down whoever’s responsible.

If you know anything about this shooting, you can report it anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867.