Man shot at Paulding County bar

OAKWOOD, Ohio (WOWO): A man was shot multiple times after a fight at a Paulding County bar early Monday morning.

According to the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to The Landing Strip Bar on North First Street in Oakwood at 2:48am after two men got into a fight. That led to a third man, 32-year-old Charles Brown of Oakwood, shooting one of them multiple times, which then led to witnesses assaulting Brown.

“Deputies were getting conflicting statements from participants and witnesses,” said Sheriff Jason Landers. “There are a lot of facts yet to gather to determine what truly happened this morning. My deputies believe alcohol played a major role in this violence. Anytime you mix alcohol and guns, nothing good is going to happen.”

A semi-automatic pistol allegedly used in the crime was found at the scene. Both Brown and his alleged victim were conscious when they were taken to nearby hospitals. No word on their conditions was released.