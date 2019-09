BRYAN, Ohio (WOWO): The Defiance Post of the Ohio Highway Patrol is investigating after a man was seriously injured in an ATV crash Saturday.

This happened on CR 16 near CR 150 about four miles north of Bryan just before 7 p.m. The driver of an ATV was going south on CR 16 when he drove off the right side of the road into a mailbox, struck an embankment and turned over in a driveway.

The driver was airlifted to St. Vincent’s Hospital in Toledo.