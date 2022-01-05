Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for distributing meth

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man was sentenced to 20 years in prison Wednesday for distributing methamphetamine.

Calvin Mitchell, Jr., 39, pleaded guilty to distribution of more than 50 grams of methamphetamine. He will also serve five years of supervised release following his sentence.

Court documents reveal that law enforcement conducted controlled buys in February and March of 2021 of more than 380 grams of meth from Mitchell. Mitchell also bragged to officials that he had fentanyl available that was so strong “it was killing people.”

Officers searched his home and found large quantities of a cutting agent and more than $7,000 in cash. Lab tests confirmed the meth was 100 percent pure.