Man sentenced for pharmacy robbery

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man will be spending the next four years in prison.

52-year-old Douglas Diemer was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to robbery and resisting arrest, all over his robbery of the Walgreens at West State Blvd. and Wells St. last February.

Diemer says he confronted a pharmacist at the store with one hand in his pocket, as if he had a gun, and took three bottles of oxycodone before leading police on a short chase.

The Journal Gazette reports he apparently also ate some of the pills before being stopped by police.

Diemer was credited 75 days he’s already spent in jail at his sentencing.