Man sentenced for 2019 murder

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man will probably be behind bars for the rest of his life over the fatal 2019 stabbing death of a Fort Wayne woman.

62-year-old Juan Molina was sentenced to 45 years in prison Thursday after pleading guilty to the May 14th murder of Sally Ann Duncan-Sanders, according to the Journal Gazette.

Additional felony murder and robbery charges were dropped as a result of the plea deal over what Molina himself described as a “robbery gone wrong.”

He had initially told police and an Allen Superior Court Judge that he couldn’t have committed the crime, claiming he was “100% disabled” due to arthritis.

He’ll have to serve at least 75% of his sentence.