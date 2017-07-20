Man sentenced in August stabbing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO:) A Fort Wayne man was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday in Allen County Superior Court in the murder of Samuel Hardrix, according to the News-Sentinel.

Aaryn Snyder, 32, had previously pleaded guilty to committing murder but mentally ill. Hardrix was found unresponsive behind a home on Schilling Avenue after he was stabbed on the morning of August 21, 2016. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An affidavit reveals Snyder asked to speak with a detective about a month after the attack. Snyder told the detective he killed Hardrix because he was black, said he was a “white organization” and admitted, “this is a hate crime.”

Snyder also must pay nearly $5,000 in restitution for Hardrix’s funeral expenses.