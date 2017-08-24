Man robs CVS pharmacy after oxycodone request denied at hospital

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne man robbed a local CVS after his oxycodone request was denied at a hospital early Monday morning.

26-year-old Robert Holocher first entered the CVS pharmacy on East State Boulevard and Beacon Street around 4:15 a.m. He bought a Gatorade and left, according to The Journal Gazette.

He came in a second time about 30 minutes later, pulled his black “Suicide Squad” t-shirt over his mouth and informed the pharmacist he needed oxycodone.

When asked if he was robbing the pharmacy, he said yes.

The pharmacist provided Holocher with two bottles of 30-milligram oxycodone pills.

Records show Holocher wearing the t-shirt, blue jeans and a plastic hospital medical ID on his left arm. He had bleached hair and tattoos on both arms.

Just after the robbery, a Fort Wayne detective visited the hospital, explaining someone wearing an ID bracelet had recently robbed a local CVS. The hospital police officer on duty knew exactly who it was.

Holocher had visited the emergency room a few hours prior to the robbery for an alleged dog bite. He asked for a prescription for oxycodone for his injury, but was denied. Court documents show he left the hospital around 3:45 a.m.

Monday afternoon, Holocher initially denied being at the hospital or at CVS but later admitted to going to the hospital because someone had punched him in the face at a bar.

When asked about CVS, he alleged the man was his cousin and had the same tattoos and bleached hair.

A CVS receipt for a bottle of Gatorade bought at 4:15 a.m. was found in his pocket.

Holocher was initially arrested on a robbery charge and later charged with pharmacy robbery.

He is being held at the Allen County Jail with a $10,000 bail.