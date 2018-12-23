Man rescued from Fort Wayne house fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man was hospitalized after being pulled from a burning apartment in Fort Wayne late this morning.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department was called to 2515 Fox Avenue at about 11:51am after a neighbor reported seeing smoke coming from a downstairs apartment. Crews forced their way inside and found the victim unconscious on a bed. They removed him from the home and brought the fire, which was in the bathroom, under control within ten minutes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The man’s condition was not released.