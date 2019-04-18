Man pleads guilty to trying to kill police

DeKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A Garrett man pleaded guilty Wednesday to trying to kill two police officers last year.

Joshua D. Mumma, 42, pleaded guilty in DeKalb Superior Court to two counts of attempted murder and a habitual offender charge, according to the Journal Gazette.

Mumma was pulled over in a traffic stop by officers on April 10, 2018 when a K-9 alerted officers of drugs in the car. That’s when Mumma pulled out a gun and aimed it at a deputy. A struggle ensued, with Mumma firing several shots before the gun was knocked away. Mumma suffered hand injuries. Both officers were cleared of any wrongdoing.

Mumma is set to be sentenced on May 17. He could face up to 40 years in prison for attempted murder, and another 20 for the being a habitual offender.