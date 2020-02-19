Man pleads guilty to murder just before start of trial

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man pleaded guilty to a 2019 murder Wednesday, the same day his trial was set to begin.

Jermaine Turner, 40, pleaded guilty to one count of murder according to our Partners in News at ABC 21.

Pablo Vasquez, 40, was shot and killed last October in the 600 block of Runnion Avenue. The shooting was ruled a homicide.

Turner was initially charged with murder, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and possession of a controlled substance.

His sentencing is set for March 19.