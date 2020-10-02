Man pleads guilty in February shooting that killed 2 people

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP): A man has pleaded guilty in a February shooting in Fort Wayne that left two people dead and seriously wounded a third person.

Twenty-four-year-old Kyaw H. Hlang pleaded guilty Wednesday to two counts of felony murder and one count of attempted murder in Allen County. The Journal Gazette reports that Hlang is one of three men charged in the Feb. 26 shootings that killed 21-year-old Mon Ong and 23-year-old Brooke Wendel.

A 27-year-old man, Meng Kem, was shot in the neck and the head but survived. Kem told police that the shooting occurred when the accused men came to rob him.