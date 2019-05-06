Man OK after accidental shooting at Fort Wayne golf course

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are looking into what appears to be an accidental shooting at a city golf course.

Chad Voegeli tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 his leg was grazed by a bullet while he was on the 17th hole at the Cherry Hill Golf Course Sunday afternoon. He initially thought it was a bee sting.

“We didn’t think anything about it until I got hit, then we ran away,” he says.

Police searched the area, and while they couldn’t confirm who fired the shots, say they believe it was an accident. Voegeli was able to finish his round of golf.