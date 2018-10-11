Man mistakenly released from Noble County Jail recaptured

Darrin Wright
NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A man who had been mistakenly released from the Noble County Jail earlier this week has been recaptured by police.

Photo Supplied – Noble County Sheriff’s Department

According to a press release from the Noble County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were able to execute a search warrant on a home in Kendallville early Thursday morning where they found 35-year-old Charles Weidman without incident.

Weidman had been jailed for felony auto theft on September 25th, and was eligible for an early release on October 25th, when he was erroneously released Tuesday, October 9th.

There’s no word on what caused him to be released early.

