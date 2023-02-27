Man missing from Grant County found dead

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A man missing for over a month from Grant County has been found dead in Madison County.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Department says that 56-year-old Donald E. Bailey was reported missing on January 24. On Sunday, Bailey’s body was found in a pond on a property in northern Madison County.

An autopsy by the Madison County coroner is scheduled for Tuesday.

The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Grant County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers.