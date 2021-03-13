Man making threats to harm himself closes I-69

AUBURN, Ind. (WOWO): All lanes of I-69 were closed late Friday afternoon after a man parked in the rest area in DeKalb County made threats to harm himself.

Dispatchers received a report at about 5:45 Friday afternoon, that the man was parked in a white van at the rest area, and that he had a gun and was threatening to harm himself if he saw any law enforcement or medical responders.

Due to heavy traffic and a possible firearm being involved, police closed I-69 down entirely between the 323 and 326 mile marker. Shortly after doing so, the man left the rest area northbound on I-69 and was stopped by police about a mile north of the rest area.

He was taken into custody without incident according to the DeKalb County Sheriff who says the man was transported to Parkview for treatment of self-inflicted injuries. A loaded pistol was found in the van. The incident remains under investigation.