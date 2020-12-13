Man killed, officer injured in Huntington shooting

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO): The Indiana State Police are investigating after a shooting early Sunday morning left a man dead and an officer seriously injured.

Huntington Police were called at about 3:35 a.m. to the 100 block Schultz Drive on a report of a disturbance. Once on the scene, police found a man operating a backhoe destroying property in the neighborhood.

Officers along with deputies from the Huntington County Sheriff’s Department got into a pursuit with the man, passing by Horace Mann Elementary and Riverside Middle School.

One Huntington police officer was shot during the pursuit, followed by the death of the man. The officer was taken to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne where he was last listed in serious but stable condition. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was injured.

Names have not yet been released.