Man killed in UTV crash

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOWO): A Henry County man was killed in a crash involving a utility terrain vehicle (UTV) in Putnam County Sunday night.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, officers were called to County Road 19 south of Road L at about 9:37pm after 31-year-old Zachary Cassidy of New Bavaria crashed his Yamaha YXZ into a utility pole. The vehicle overturned and Cassidy was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say he had been driving northbound on County Road 19, went off the right side of the road, then overcorrected to the left before hitting the pole.

Cassidy had not been wearing a safety restraint, according to the police report, and officers say they believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.