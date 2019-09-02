Man killed in tractor accident

CELINA, Ohio (WOWO): A 57-year-old man is dead after the tractor he was riding on overturned and landed on him.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened at 10:17am Monday on private property near 6399 Fleetfoot Road in Celina.

Police reports say Douglas Randall was using a tractor alone in a wooded area near his home and was attempting to remove a large log from the area when the tractor overturned. He was found pinned under the tractor and 911 was called. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the incident.