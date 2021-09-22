Man killed in overnight shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One man is dead and another is in custody after an early morning shooting in Fort Wayne.

The FWPD says officers were called to the intersection of Spring Street and Franklin Avenue a few minutes after 1am today after a witness said they spotted a man entering a home in the 1600 block of Franklin Avenue and firing a gun.

Police found a man’s body inside that home: he had been shot to death.

A person of interest was taken in for questioning, and police said criminal charges would be determined once that interview is complete. No further details were released.