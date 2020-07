HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A man was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday evening on U.S. 24.

Deputies were called to U.S. 24 East, just west of Meridian Road, at 5:55 p.m. Officials say a man was riding a motorcycle eastbound when he sped through a curve in the road, vaulted across a small creek and was ejected.

The man was taken to Lutheran Hospital, where he later died.

His name has not yet been released.

An investigation is still ongoing.