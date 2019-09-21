Man killed in Grant County crash

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A Marion man is dead after crashing his truck in Grant County in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Around 2:10 a.m. on Saturday, the Indiana State Police and the Grant County Sheriff’s Department responded to a crash on County Road 450 North near County Road 700 East in Grant County.

According to the Indiana State Police Public Information Officer Agt. Tony Slocum, the preliminary investigation indicated that 58-year-old Shad Wayne Hix was driving a Ford F-250 pickup truck eastbound on County Road 450 North, east of County Road 700 East when he traveled off of the south side of the road. He then overcorrected which caused the truck to drive across County Road 450 North then off of the north side of the road.

The truck rolled at least once which caused Hix to be ejected. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Hix was not wearing a seat belt. The crash remains under investigation by the Indiana State Police and the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.