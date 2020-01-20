Man killed in early-morning shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early this morning.

The Fort Wayne Police Department tells WOWO News officers were called to a home in the 3400 block of Senate Avenue a few minutes past midnight.

They found a man in his late 40s inside a home suffering from gunshot wounds; he was pronounced dead on the scene. Police believe the shots that killed him came from outside the home; some shell casings were found in the street nearby.

Police are asking anyone who might know what happened to call them at 427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP.