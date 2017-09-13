Man killed in Fort Wayne stabbing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a fatal stabbing that happened early this morning.

Police were called to an apartment on Northcrest Drive, behind the Northcrest Shopping Center, and found a man suffering from stab wounds to the abdomen. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police think he was inside the apartment when he was stabbed and have been interviewing potential witnesses that were inside the building at the time. If you know anything about what happened, contact police.

The victim’s name and age have not yet been released.