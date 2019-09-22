Man killed by semi in Huntington County

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A man was killed after being hit by a semi early Sunday morning along I-69.

According to Captain David McElhaney of the Huntington County Sheriff’s Department, it happened around 1:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-69 close to Warren, Indiana. The semi was passing a parked vehicle that was on the side of the highway, according to our partners in news at ABC 21. The pedestrian stepped out into the path of the semi causing the pedestrian to be thrown into a ditch.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi was not injured.

The incident remains under investigation.