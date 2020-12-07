Man injured in Sunday evening shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A man has sustained life-threatening injuries after a shooting that occurred on the south side of Fort Wayne.

The Fort Wayne Police responded to the 3300 block of Holton Avenue just before 8 p.m. on reports of a shooting.

After officers arrived, they located an adult male in the front yard of a residence. He appeared to be suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Homicide detectives and crime scene detectives were called to the scene to collect evidence and speak with witnesses to find out what happened.

Currently, the Fort Wayne Police Department states they have very little information on the incident. They are asking for anyone with information to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department Detective Bureau at 427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP.