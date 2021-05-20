Man injured in house explosion

LEO-CEDARVILLE, Ind. (WOWO): A Leo-Cedarville man was hurt in an apparent explosion at his home Wednesday.

According to the Journal Gazette, fire and EMS crews were called to what they thought was a house fire at a home in the 1600 block of Painter Road, north of Schlatter Cemetery, at 9:17am. But the house wasn’t on fire; instead, they found evidence of an explosion that did some serious damage to the front of the home.

The man was found in the kitchen and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries, which were described as non-life-threatening.

Investigators are still trying to figure out what happened.