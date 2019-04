FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – One man is in serious condition after a shooting in Fort Wayne Wednesday night.

Police were dispatched to a home in the 4500 block of Kenilworth St, near Congress Ave, just after 11 p.m.

Our partners in news at ABC 21 report the homeowner told police her home was hit by bullets while her son was still inside.

The homeowner’s son received several bullet wounds in his legs, and was transported to the hospital in serious condition.