Man in life-threatening condition after Tuesday morning crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man riding a motorcycle suffered life-threating injuries in a Tuesday morning crash on the city’s southwest side.

Officers were called to the intersection of Baer Road and Airport Expressway at 7:24 a.m. A preliminary report found that an SUV was going south on Baer Rd. when it turned east onto Airport Expressway in front of the path of a motorcycle.

The man on the motorcycle was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Police say he was not wearing a helmet. The woman driving the SUV and two others in the vehicle were not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.