Man In Life-Threatening Condition After Thursday Morning Crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Police in Fort Wayne are investigating after a pedestrian was hit just north of Downtown Thursday Morning. Shortly before 5 A.M., police were called to the scene of a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash at the intersection of North Clinton Street and Grove Street. Officers found an adult male pedestrian who had been struck by a car, who was transported to a local hospital in serious condition where he was downgraded to life-threatening condition by hospital staff.

Initial reports indicate a vehicle was traveling northbound on North Clinton Street and as the driver approached the intersection with Grove Street, the driver’s vehicle struck the adult male pedestrian who was in the roadway. The driver immediately called 911. There were no other vehicles or persons involved.

Further details, including the names of those involved have not yet been released.