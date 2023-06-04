Man In Life-Threatening Condition After Saturday Moped Crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An adult male is in life-threatening condition following a Saturday Afternoon moped crash in Waynedale. Shortly after 2:30 P.M., Fort Wayne Police were called to the intersection of Bluffton Road and Dade Drive regarding a crash involving a moped. Officers found an adult male in serious condition, who was taken to a local hospital and was later downgraded to life-threatening condition.

Initial information indicates the driver and sole occupant of the moped was traveling northbound on Bluffton Rd when something caused the driver to lose control and crash into a pole.

The incident remains under investigation.