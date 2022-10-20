Man in life-threatening condition after early morning shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – An Investigation is underway after an early morning shooting on the city’s south side.

It started around 1:30 AM when officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department were out on patrol when they heard gunshots nearby. Additional officers went to that area to help search for the source of the gunshots.

A short time later, 911 dispatchers received several phone calls indicating that someone was shot outside around the 1100 block of Fayette Drive. Once officers arrived they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Paramedics gave the wounded man aid at the scene before taking him to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators and crime scene technicians are checking out the scene to find out what caused the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 436-7867, or use the free “P3 Tips” app.

The shooting is under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department Homicide Team and the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.