Man in good condition after Lowe’s parking lot shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man is in good condition after a shooting in the parking lot of a Lowe’s store.

Police say a man was shot in the parking lot of the Lowe’s at 1929 N. Coliseum Boulevard at around 8:30 p.m. Monday. Officers add someone drove the victim to the hospital.

A witness tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 that he walked out of the store and heard a gunshot, then saw a man get out of a car and “hobble” to another before the vehicle drove off.

No information on a possible shooter has been released.