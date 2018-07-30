Man in critical condition after Sunday afternoon shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Police need your help finding a gunman after a Sunday afternoon shooting left a man in critical condition.

This happened just before 4:45 p.m. in the 800 block of Hamilton Avenue, near Weisser Park Avenue according to the News-Sentinel.

An officer found a man on the ground when they arrived, and witnesses say the man was in the street when he was shot. Witnesses also say a vehicle was scene leaving the area and a possible gunman was spotted running from the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition before he was later downgraded to critical condition.

If you have any information on this shooting, please call Fort Wayne Police at 260-427-1222 or Crimestoppers at 260-436-7867.