Man in critical condition after stabbing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man is in critical condition after he was stabbed Saturday night.

Police responded to the 2800 block of Drexel Avenue near Oxford Street just before 10:30 p.m. Dispatch received a call that a man had been stabbed.

Once police arrived, they found a man lying unresponsive in the middle of the street suffering from two apparent stab wounds, with one to the chest and one to the shoulder.

The man was taken to the hospital in serious condition. He was then downgraded to critical condition.

Police say there was a fight between several people just before the incident, and they are interviewing witnesses. No further details are available at this time.

The stabbing is still under investigation.