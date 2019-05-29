Man in critical condition after stabbing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man is in critical condition after a domestic battery situation led to a stabbing this morning in Fort Wayne.

Officers ere called to the mobile home park in the 7300 block of Peerless Drive a few minutes before 6am to find a man lying in the road with a stab wound.

Police tell our Partners in News at ABC 21 it started with the victim attacking someone inside one of the homes, when another resident stabbed the victim in the arm with a “large knife.”

The victim, whose name and age were not released, lost a large amount of blood before police arrived. Police described his injuries as “life-threatening.”